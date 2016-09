WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged Wednesday, taking back recent losses after the government said U.S. oil inventories plunged last week.



Oil for November delivery settled up $1.29, or 2.9%, at $45.34 a barrel.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 6.2 million barrel decline in weekly crude inventories, confirming a similr reading from the American Petroleum Institute yesterday.



Traders also reacted as the Federal Reserve decided against a September rate hike.



