CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Titanium Corporation Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TIC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kevin Moran, Vice President Process Development, has been selected as one of Canada's Clean50 Honourees for 2017 in the Research and Development category. Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years.

"Kevin Moran was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honorees selected from an initial pool of over 500 well qualified nominees," stated Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. "Delta's criteria in determining Honourees, is to carefully consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honoree's contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action."

Further information about Canada's Clean50 Awards and Honorees can be found at www.clean50.com.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company's technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TIC". For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Management/Canada's Clean50:

Leading sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group was founded in 2011 and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees. Ancillary awards also recognize 10 Emerging Leaders and the Top 15 Sustainability Projects of the year.

