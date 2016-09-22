

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 5.00 percent from 5.25 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines also will announce its decision on interest rates, with analysts expecting the bank to hold steady at 3.00 percent.



Hong Kong will release August figures for inflation and Q2 data for current account. Inflation was up 2.3 percent on year in July, while the current account surplus was 17.55 billion Hong Kong dollars in Q1.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for the Autumnal Equinox, and will re-open on Friday.



