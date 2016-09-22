TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 21, 2016) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN), announces that payment of interest in the amount of US$19,945.20 pursuant to a convertible promissory note purchase agreement entered into on February 10, 2016 (the "Loan Agreement"), has been satisfied by delivery of 15,956 common shares of iAnthus (the "Interest Shares"). The calculation of the number of Interest Shares issued was based on an effective price of USD$1.25 per Interest Share. The Interest Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on January 21, 2017.

Additional information about iAnthus may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ianthuscapital.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., through its 100% owned subsidiary, iAnthus Capital Management, LLC, delivers a comprehensive solution for financing and managing licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders, including direct equity investments in for-profit license holders and lending facilities coupled with management services to not-for-profit license holders. For more information, visit www.ianthuscapital.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Contacts:

Corporate:

Julius Kalcevich

Director

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

647-705-5544

julius.kalcevich@ianthuscapital.com



US Investors:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

646-762-4518

SPrince@pcgadvisory.com