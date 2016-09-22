

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had given away almost 75 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,025-point plateau, and the market figures to move higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, while a spike in the price of crude oil adds to the positive sentiment. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and the resource stocks.



For the day, the index added 2.87 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,025.87 after trading between 3,017.54 and 3,032.45. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 5.54 points or 0.28 percent to end at 2,005.60.



Among the actives, Bank of China jumped 1.20 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.23 percent, China Life gained 0.33 percent, Ping An slipped 0.52 percent, Zijin Mining advanced 0.93 percent and China Unicom picked up 0.25 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday in response to the Fed's monetary policy announcement.



The Dow advanced 163.74 points or 0.9 percent to 18,293.70, while the NASDAQ jumped 53.83 points or 1 percent to 5,295.18 and the S&P 500 surged 23.36 points or 1.1 percent to 2,163.12.



The rally came after the Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected but signaled that a rate hike is likely before the end of the year. The Fed said the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened but that the central bank decided to wait for additional data.



Earlier in the day, traders reacted to the Bank of Japan's decision to control short-term and long-term interest rates and expand the monetary base until inflation exceeds 2 percent. The BoJ also will continue applying a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent.



Substantial strength was visible among energy stocks, which moved sharply higher as the price of crude oil for November delivery jumped $1.29 to $45.34 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX