Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2016) - Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cloud Nine") announces that it has executed a formal agreement to introduce its digital, cloud based English as a Second Language (ESL) Program at the Sao Paulo branch of the Brazilian institution SENAC.

In discussing the agreement Company President and CEO, Michael Hunter, stated that, "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with SENAC, which is the largest school in Brazil with campuses across the country. Their interest in the Cloud Nine ESL Program speaks to the high quality of the curriculum, and the appeal for our product in a worldwide market which exceeds 1.5 billion people and generates more than $35B each year."

About SENAC

SENAC, a private non-profit institution in Brazil, was created to provide professional qualifications for adults and vocational training for young apprentices. The institution was created by Decree 8621 on January 10th, 1946. Under its terms of development, the Brazilian federal government authorized the National Federation of Commerce to organize and administrate commercial training centers for people across Brazil seeking work or already employed in the area of commerce.

About Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine is a Canadian company that specializes in the development and delivery of its cutting edge Cloud Nine ESL Program, and operation of its accredited ESL school in Vancouver. The Company's digital based curriculum is technologically advanced and replaces traditional textbooks with tablets and mobile devices. Students use instructional videos, internet links and embedded exercises to support their in-class studies. Cloud Nine is currently conducting an IPO through Mackie Research Capital Corp having filed its final prospectus on SEDAR. Subject to completing a successful IPO and final approval of the CSE, the Company plans to list on the CSE and trade under the CNI symbol which has been reserved. For further details of the IPO, please refer to the Company's final prospectus available under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

