Photonics Market Worth 724.22 Billion USD by 2021

The report "Photonics Market by Application (Display, Photovoltaic, Lighting, Manufacturing Technology), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Media, Broadcasting & Telecommunication, Consumer & Business Automation, Medical, Industrial) - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The Market size is estimated to reach USD 724.22 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 8.4% between 2016 and 2021.

Browse 86 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Photonics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/photonics-market-88194993.html

Information & communication technology, the largest application for photonics market

Increasing demand from applications such as displays, information & communication technology, photovoltaic, medical technology & life sciences, measurement & automated vision, lighting and production technology are driving the photonics market. Among the applications, information & communication technology is estimated to be the largest application for the photonics market. In this application segment, photonics is used in data conversion, amplifier systems and light modulation systems (e.g. modulators, switches, routers), fiber optic cables for data transmission, and storage devices such as hard-drives and servers.

Rising demand in Asia-Pacific, the major driver for growth of the photonics market

In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share for the global photonics market and also registered the highest growth rate between 2016 and 2021. Japan is currently the largest market for photonics, but it is projected to be overtaken by China during the forecast period. The Indian government has started investment promotion programs to assist building & construction projects as well as the telecommunication industry, which is driving the demand for photonics significantly. India is the fastest-growing market for photonics.

The key companies profiled in the Photonics Market research report are Royal Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) , Schott AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Limited (Japan), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Asahi Glass Company Limited (Japan), II-VI Inc. (U.S.), Ohara Inc. (Japan), and American Elements (U.S.).

The scope of the report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the photonics market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the market. The photonics market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

