

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group has denied a report technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in talks over a potential investment in the British luxury and supercar maker.



'We can confirm that McLaren is not in discussion with Apple in respect of any potential investment,' said McLaren.



Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Apple was considering to buy a major stake in McLaren, however, it was not certain whether it's a 'strategic investment' or a full acquisition.



Cupertino, California-based Apple has been long-rumored to be working on electric and driverless car. With the acquisition of McLaren, Apple will gain its engineering talent, technology and patents.



According to market experts, McLaren is estimated to be worth $1.9 billion. If a deal goes through, it would be Apple's largest acquisition since it bought Beats Electronics for $3 billion in 2014.



