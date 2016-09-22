BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- At the InnoTrans exhibition today, Artesyn Embedded Technologies unveiled the ControlSafe™ Expansion Box Platform a COTS computing system designed to be certified to SIL4, which can substantially accelerate time-to-market for the deployment of new and upgrades to train control and rail signaling systems. The platform, an extension of the company's ControlSafe Platform, with a larger chassis to house larger I/O modules, can either be configured as a dual-redundant safety system like the ControlSafe Platform or deployed as an I/O expansion subsystem.

Linsey Miller, marketing vice president, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, said: "By leveraging the same technologies and safety architecture as our original ControlSafe Platform, but with more capacity, the new ControlSafe Expansion Box Platform will significantly enhance the growing Artesyn ControlSafe product portfolio. The shared safety architecture makes it easy to transfer applications between the two and deploy a common platform for a wide range of rail signaling and train control applications. For example, one of our customers is using the ControlSafe Expansion Box Platform for a computer-based interlocking application in large and busy train stations where increased I/O capacity was needed. Artesyn's expertise in safety systems for rail - as shown by the recent SIL4 certification of our ControlSafe Platform -- means that customers can avoid the potentially high costs and risks associated with this system development and certification process and can use a COTS product."

Artesyn will demonstrate the ControlSafe product portfolio - including both the ControlSafe Expansion Box Platform and the ControlSafe Platform variants -- at the InnoTrans exhibition (Hall 6.1, booth 226) in Berlin, Germany between September 20th and 23th, 2016.

Artesyn's ControlSafe product portfolio is designed to meet all the functional safety, reliability and availability requirements mandated by rail standards and specifications. It implements an innovative data lock-step architecture and hardware-based voting mechanism that supports high performance modern processors, and is modular, scalable and designed to seamlessly accommodate additional I/O interfaces as well as upgraded processors that will be required throughout the product life cycle.

In addition, the ControlSafe Expansion Box Platform and ControlSafe Platform allow application developers to migrate existing application software with minimal modifications. Deployable in both wayside and carborne applications, Artesyn's ControlSafe platforms are designed to support a broad range of I/O modules such as CAN, Ethernet, Ethernet Ring, UART, digital, analog and GPS/Wireless. Artesyn can also develop specific I/O solutions to meet unique application requirements.

Image

ControlSafe™ Expansion Box Platform

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/5665

Company Logo

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/1489

About Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Artesyn Embedded Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable power conversion and embedded computing solutions for a wide range of industries including communications, computing, medical, military, aerospace and industrial. For more than 40 years, customers have trusted Artesyn to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk with cost-effective advanced network computing and power conversion solutions. Artesyn has over 20,000 employees worldwide across ten engineering centers of excellence, four world-class manufacturing facilities, and global sales and support offices.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Artesyn and the Artesyn Embedded Technologies logo are trademarks and service marks of Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other names and logos referred to are trade names, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. For full legal terms and conditions, please visit www.artesyn.com/legal.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3059066



Media Contact:

Alice Hui

+852 2176 3548

Email Contact



