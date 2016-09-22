

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and hinted at a rate hike before the end of the year. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday.



The Australian market is advancing, with stocks rising across the board. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 46.70 points or 0.87 percent to 5,386.30, off a high of 5,391.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 46.90 points or 0.86 percent to 5,476.30.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding more than 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is higher by more than 3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are gaining more than 6 percent each after gold prices rose overnight.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is adding more than 1 percent, Santos is advancing almost 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up almost 2 percent as crude oil prices surged overnight.



The big four banks - ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia - are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.



ANZ Bank said it has reached a commercial settlement with billionaires Pankaj and Radhika Oswal following a high-profile legal dispute, but added that the terms of the settlement are confidential.



OrotonGroup reported a 31 percent increase in full-year profit on higher revenues and a sharp decline in financing charges. Shares of handbag and accessory company are unchanged.



Premier Investments, the retail group of Solomon Lew, reported a nearly 18 percent increase in full-year net profit, though it came in below analysts' estimates. The company's shares are losing 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has rebounded after the U.S. dollar fell as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7628, up sharply from US$0.7565 on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong and Indonesia are adding more than 1 percent each, while Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Malaysia are also higher. Bucking the trend, Taiwan is edging lower. The Japanese market is closed for the Autumnal Equinox holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected, but signaled that a rate hike is likely before the end of the year. Earlier in the day, traders also reacted positively to the Bank of Japan's decision to modify its existing policy framework in order to achieve its inflation target.



The Dow advanced 163.74 points or 0.9 percent to 18,293.70, the Nasdaq jumped 53.83 points or 1 percent to 5,295.18 and the S&P 500 surged up 23.36 points or 1.1 percent to 2,163.12.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures surged Wednesday, taking back recent losses after the government said U.S. oil inventories plunged last week. Crude oil for November delivery jumped $1.29 or 2.9 percent to close at $45.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



