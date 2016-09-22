FrieslandCampina Asia Wins Asian CSR Award





SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- FrieslandCampina, one of the world's leading dairy companies, was announced the winner in the 'CSR Impact Award' category at the 2016 Asian CSR Awards. The award was presented yesterday evening at a ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

The 'CSR Impact Award', which has been conferred on FrieslandCampina's Dairy Development Programme (DDP), honours corporate social responsibility initiatives that have demonstrated an on-going track record of significant and sustainable impact. Programmes considered for the award also have to be innovative, replicable and scalable.

With its purpose of 'Nourishing by Nature', FrieslandCampina works with partners at all levels of the value chain to address the challenges of food and nutrition security in Asia, and seeks to provide better nutrition for the world, and better livelihoods for farmers now and for generations to come.

FrieslandCampina's Dairy Development Programme empowers local smallholder dairy farmers to run their businesses in an environmentally and financially sustainable way, while also enabling them to raise the quality and quantity of their milk production. Partnering with key stakeholders such as local governments, businesses and non-governmental organisations, FrieslandCampina reaches over 100,000 farmers directly and indirectly across the region and, through the Programme, secures and advances the farming industry for the next generation.

Commenting on the award win, Mr. Piet Hilarides, Chief Operating Offficer, Consumer Products Asia, FrieslandCampina, said: "FrieslandCampina is honoured to have been conferred this award, which recognises the impact and reach of our Dairy Development Programme.

"Our quest to be good corporate citizens means that the initiatives we drive on the ground need to be long-lasting and sustainable. This can only be achieved through the work of multi-stakeholder partnerships. Our Dairy Development Programme and its impact shows the importance of this, and how business, government and society must continue to work together to guarantee food and nutrition security for our region."

Mr. Pascal Bardouil, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina, Myanmar and Mr. Hendro Poedjono, Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina Asia were present at the ceremony to accept the award. This year's awards attracted nominations from 112 companies. The Asian CSR Awards are presented in conjunction with the Asian Forum on Corporate Social Responsibility.

