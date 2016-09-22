Commercial and residential real estate service provider anticipates improved reporting and expanded service offerings

Mixed-use property services firm Brasier Freeth LLP will gain the internal efficiency and mobile capabilities needed to execute its growth plans with Yardi Genesis2

Yardi Genesis2 is a cloud-based property management and accounting solution for small to mid-size commercial and residential real estate portfolios.

"Genesis2 gives us the cloud-hosted solution with more detailed reporting that will enable us to grow our portfolio and enhance the professional property services we deliver to our clients," said Stephanie Ashman, property manager for Brasier Freeth.

"We're very happy to welcome Brasier Freeth onto the Yardi Genesis2 platform and are positive that this fully mobile solution is the best property management and accounting solution to help steer Brasier Freeth to their desired levels of growth," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Brasier Freeth

Brasier Freeth LLP is an award-winning firm of Chartered Surveyors and Commercial Property Experts offering an extensive range of services and advice to tenants, landlords, investors, funders, developers and public and private sector individuals. For more information, visit www.brasierfreeth.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.yardi.com/uk.

