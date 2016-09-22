

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. car production logged its biggest growth for August in 14 years on strong demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reportedly said Thursday.



Car output climbed 9.1 percent year-on-year to 109,004 units in August.



Domestic demand climbed 6.2 percent and foreign demand advanced 10.2 percent in August.



Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT said that British car producers are exporting a diverse range of high quality, attractive new models that are in demand across the world.



He added that the future success depended on continued investment in plant and products.



