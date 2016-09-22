Regulatory News:

Rejlers is making a major investment to utilise the potential that exists in the digitalisation of infrastructure and the smart management of large volumes of data. For this reason, we are now conducting an operational, market-oriented consolidation of the companies currently included within Rejlers IT Solutions, which in future will be assembled under the name Rejlers Embriq.

Rejlers Embriq, Energitjänster and ComIT become one

Rejlers Embriq AS, Embriq AB, Rejlers Energitjänster AB and Rejlers ComIT AB currently have many similarities when it comes to strategy, expertise customers, products and services. In order to gain full benefit from synergies, we are now bringing these companies together with a joint Nordic management. Rejlers Embriq is anticipating significant growth in markets such as energy, the retail sector and transport.

Increased market impact through better visibility

"Rejlers Embriq will achieve greater impact on the market through a more uniform image. With our long experience and existing customer portfolio in all the Nordic countries, the new business area will be extremely well positioned to offer digitalisation of physical infrastructure," says Thomas Pettersen, CEO Rejlers Embriq.

Significant player within digitalisation

"The measures we are currently conducting will entail new opportunities for our employees by creating an incredibly powerful skills organisation, which will develop and supply a series of new and exciting products and services over the next few years," says Thomas Pettersen, continuing:

"We are living in extremely exciting times, where digitalisation and the smart management of large volumes of data are entailing new opportunities for our customers. For example, it is possible to achieve significant improvements and cost savings through proactive and intelligent operation, and to achieve better decision-making data through machine learning and pattern recognition."

January 2017

The work on the operational and market-oriented co-ordination is in progress, and Rejlers Embriq will be an integrated unit as from January 2017. In total, Rejlers Embriq will have around 150 employees and an annual turnover of approximately NOK 350 million. Rejlers Embriq will have customers in all the Nordic countries, and will be particularly well positioned within the digitalisation of physical infrastructure, where it possesses solid expertise and significant market share within the energy sector (Smart Grid technology), as well as the retail and transport sectors.

2020-3030-4040

Peter Rejler comments on the new investment:

"This is entirely in line with our vision of '2020-3030-4040' and I am looking forward to following Rejlers Embriq in the future. They are leading the way for us as regards the digitalisation of physical infrastructure."

Rejlers is one of the largest engineering consultancy firms in the Nordic region. Our 2,000 experts work with projects in the areas of Building and property, Energy, Industry and Infrastructure. At Rejlers, you will meet specialist engineers with the knowledge, cutting edge expertise and energy to achieve results. We are still experiencing rapid growth and can now be found in 80 locations in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Rejlers recorded revenue of SEK 1.9 billion in 2015 and its class B share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

