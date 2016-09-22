

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand Dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's statement hinted that further easing is closer on the horizon than previously expected, after maintaining its Official Cash Rate at the record low.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its Official Cash Rate at the record low of 2.00 percent. The decision was in line with expectations after the central bank trimmed its benchmark by 25 basis points in August after holding fire for two straight months.



The RBNZ added that further easing may be appropriate, depending on the results of forthcoming economic data.



'Monetary policy will continue to be accommodative. Our current projections and assumptions indicate that further policy easing will be required to ensure that future inflation settles near the middle of the target range. We will continue to watch closely the emerging economic data,' RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said.



Meanwhile, the Asian stock markets traded higher after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and hinted at a rate hike before the end of the year.



Wednesday, the NZ dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the kiwi rose against the U.S. dollar and the euro, it fell against the yen and the Australian dollar.



In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 73.38 against the yen and more than a 2-week low of 1.0405 against the Australian dollar, from the recent lows of 73.87 and 1.0333, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 71.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the aussie.



Against the kiwi, the greenback dropped to 0.7316 from nearly a 2-week high of 0.7369. The kiwi may test support near the 0.70 region.



The kiwi edged down to 1.5285 against the euro, from a recent high of 1.5187. On the downside, 1.55 is seen as the next support level for the kiwi.



Looking ahead, European Central Bank releases its economic bulletin in Frantfurt at 4:00 am ET. Bank of England Financial Policy Committee statement is due to be published at 4:30 am ET.



In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 17, U.S. existing homes sales data for August, U.S. FHFA house price index for July, U.S. leading indicators for August as well as Eurozone consumer confidence index for September are slated for release.



At 9:00 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Vitor Constancio are expected to speak at the European Systemic Risk Board annual conference in Frankfurt.



At 9:30 am ET, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe is expected to participate in a panel discussion at the European Systemic Risk Board in Frankfurt.



At 1:00 pm ET, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will deliver a presentation titled 'Arthur Burns memorial lecture,' in Berlin. At the same time, BOE MPC Member Kristin Forbes will deliver a speech at Imperial College in London.



The Japanese market is closed in observance of Autumnal Equinox day holiday.



