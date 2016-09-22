Regulatory News:

On September 23, 2016 Euronext NV (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) will repay Euro 40 million as an early repayment of the Euro 110 million Term Loan drawn as per March 23, 2015. The undrawn Revolving Credit Facility of Euro 390 million remains in place. The term of both instruments is 3 years, which started on March 23, 2015, with two 1 year extension possibilities. The other related terms and conditions of both instruments remain unchanged.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Euro zone with more than 1 300 listed issuers worth close to €3.1 trillion in market capitalization as of end July 2016, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs' access to capital markets.

