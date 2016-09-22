Regulatory News:

D. Carnegie Co's (publ) share listed on Nasdaq Stockholm has been included in the indices IEIF Europe and IEIF Continental Europé, since the indices has been readjusted. The indices are managed by the independent French research organization Épargne Immobilière et Foncière.

About D. Carnegie Co

D. Carnegie Co is a property company focusing on residential properties in the Greater Stockholm region and other growth areas. The company's business concept is to own property portfolios slated for a gradual renovation of apartments in conjunction with the natural turnover of tenants. This can take place quickly and cost-efficiently thanks to extensive experience from the Bosystem renovation method which, among other things, means that no evacuation needs to take place. In addition to this, the company creates value through the development of building rights in existing portfolios. The market value of the company's properties amounted to MSEK 1,349 on 30 June 2016. The total rental value amounted to MSEK 15,205 on 30 June 2016 annually. The economic occupancy rate is high vacancies are virtually non-existent. D. Carnegie Co is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160921006653/en/

Contacts:

D. Carnegie Co AB

Ulf Nilsson, +46 (0)8 121 317 25

CEO