

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 2.585 million of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, which is expected to result in aggregate gross proceeds of about $38.8 million.



Of the shares being offered, 1.30 million shares are being offered by the company and 1.28 million shares are being offered by selling shareholders.



The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $16.6 million.



The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock from the Company within the next 30 days. The shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday, September 22, 2016, on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'CSTR.'



