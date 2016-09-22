

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Thursday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen offered an upbeat assessment of the economic outlook, but noted that a cautious approach in paring back monetary policy support is appropriate.



The major U.S. averages climbed about 1 percent overnight, the dollar sagged, government-bond yields slipped and precious metals such as gold and silver edged higher, after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected, and projected a less aggressive path for interest rate hikes in coming years, citing sluggish business investment and low inflation.



Given that the U.S. presidential election comes just days before the central bank's next two-day policy meeting in November; most economists now expect no rate increases until December.



Asian shares rose broadly and oil prices extended gains from the previous session on data indicating a drop in crude inventories, while copper held steady to trade near a one-month high.



In economic releases, U.K. car production logged its biggest growth for August in 14 years on strong demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. Car output climbed 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 109,004 units in August.



Traders await French business confidence data as well as U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and leading economic indicators later today for further direction.



European shares ended Wednesday's session off their day's highs as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed 0.4 percent higher to reach its highest level in nearly two weeks, led by financial shares.



The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



