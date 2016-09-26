GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman will host the ninth annual Cayman Cookout January 12-15, 2017, when the Seven Mile Beach luxury resort becomes the culinary epicenter of the Caribbean for four captivating days.

One of the world's most treasured celebrations of food and wine, Cayman Cookout welcomes an elite roster of talented chefs, wine and spirit experts, and culinary influencers each year. The exclusive, interactive weekend features cooking demonstrations, tastings, tours, dinners, pairings, and unique epicurean experiences -- all presented in a relaxed Caribbean setting of fun, friendship, and barefoot elegance. The annual gathering is set amidst the Cayman Islands' magnificent Seven Mile Beach and is hosted in partnership with Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Time Inc.'s FOOD & WINE.

Originally created by esteemed Chef Eric Ripert -- seafood master and co-owner of Le Bernardin in New York City and Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman - Cayman Cookout 2017 will bring together Chef Ripert and special guests Anthony Bourdain, José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, Christina Tosi, Terrance Brennan, Daniel Humm, Tim Love, and Roland Passot, along with famed mixologists Charles Joly and Bob Peters.

Cayman Cookout 2017 (CaymanCookout) will feature the following highlights, among more than 40 scheduled activities presented in an intimate, warmly engaging event setting:

The Adventures of Eric & Tony

Known as a staple event in Cayman Cookout tradition, this culinary demonstration takes you on a journey with Chef Eric Ripert and bestselling author and multiple Emmy Award-winning television food personality, Anthony Bourdain. Travel around the world, from one unbelievable adventure to the next, as Delightful vs. Sinful meet in true Cayman Cookout style.

Olé José by Chef José Andrés

The Master of Entertaining while cooking, Chef José Andrés kicks off the weekend in signature style. Andrés entertains with his spirited stories, while making his famous paella. This is one of the most anticipated events of the weekend, as José amazes and delights the audience.

Essential BAM!!! with Emeril Lagasse

Chef Emeril promises a cooking demonstration showcasing his passion in the mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine in his own "New Orleans" style. Watch Emeril's passion for food "kick it up a notch" at this year's Cayman Cookout.

Around The World with Anthony Bourdain

Join us around the world with Anthony Bourdain, renowned chef, bestselling author, and multiple Emmy-winning television personality, live at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Chef Bourdain tastes and discusses international and local flavors with Cayman's most acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs.

Reserve Tasting on a Private Jet Excursion

Island Hop Craggy Range-style in a private jet. Join New Zealand winery Craggy Range and owner Terry Peabody on board their Falcon 7X private jet on a journey from Grand Cayman to Sister Island Cayman Brac. On board, Mr. Peabody will introduce the wines of Craggy Range, along with a tasting of his incredible whites at 40,000 ft. Upon arrival on Cayman Brac, guests will enjoy a wine-paired lunch at the Le Soleil D'Or boutique hotel before returning to Grand Cayman.

Barefoot Barbecue

Dine under the stars as Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain, José Andrés, and other event chefs harmonize sizzling grills with the breaking waves. Hand-crafted cocktails, live music, and sweet creations from Chef Christina Tosi will enchant into the evening.

The Beach Bash

Set sail on a catamaran across the turquoise Caribbean Sea to Stingray City -- Chef Eric Ripert's favorite destination -- to swim, snorkel, and revel in a distinctly Caymanian culinary experience.

Dom Pérignon on the Green

Test your putting skills while enjoying a glass of newly released 2006 Dom Pérignon, on the putting green of The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grand Cayman. Enjoy a friendly competition with the ultimate -prize -- a magnum of Dom Pérignon Champagne.

Bon Vivant Cook-off Brunch

Endless Moët & Chandon Champagne and extravagant brunch selections enchant as Grand Cayman's most ambitious amateur chefs duel in a live cook-off in The Cayman Islands Ballroom. The amateur chef finalists will face off during Sunday brunch, with the winner to be determined by the ultimate judges: Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain, José Andrés and Emeril Lagasse.

Eric Ripert Rum and Robusto

Join Chef Eric Ripert and his friends for a fun game among the Cookout's honored chefs. This VIP ticket for Rum and Robusto provides access to a new addition to Cayman Cookout 2017, the Pétanque Game. This event will definitely be an unforgettable experience, as guests join one of the incredible teams. May the best team win!

Seven to Savor: A Grand Finale Evening with Eric Ripert and the Chefs of Cayman Cookout

The ninth annual Cayman Cookout concludes with an unforgettable seven-course dinner, hosted by Chef Eric Ripert, featuring Chefs Thomas Seifried, Daniel Humm, Terrance Brennan, Roland Passot, Tim Love, José Andrés, Christina Tosi, and Emeril Lagasse. A truly Grand Finale.

Online (only) ticket sales for Cayman Cookout 2017 will open on October 1, 2016 and will be available at www.caymancookout.com. Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has introduced a special overnight package for the weekend, to include luxury accommodations, daily breakfast for two, and tickets for two to the Cookout's Wine Fair and Barbecue events. To reserve the resort's Cayman Cookout Culinary Package, which is sure to create delicious RCMemories, visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/caribbean/grand-cayman/offers/cayman-cookout, contact a travel professional, or call +1-800-241-3333.

