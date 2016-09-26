CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- Christie Kelly, Chief Financial Officer of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL), will present at the JMP Securities Financial Services & Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 27, 2016. The presentation will take place at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available shortly after the live event on the Investor Relations section of the JLL website at jll.com and will be available for 90 days.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. A Fortune 500 company with annual fee revenue of $5.2 billion and gross revenue of $6.0 billion, JLL has more than 280 corporate offices, operates in more than 80 countries and has a global workforce of more than 60,000. On behalf of its clients, the firm provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. Its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

