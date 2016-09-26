The International Council of Biotech Associations (ICBA) today released the following statement in support of the first internationally recognized Global Biotech Week, which runs September 26 October 2:

"Today's global population is closing in on the seven billion mark and by 2050 it is predicted to grow to over nine billion people. This exponential growth brings with it enormous challenges as nine billion people will require new medicines, food, energy, and material goods. In addition, the population explosion will be accompanied by a surge in economic growth which will only increase the imperative of finding more efficient and less impactful ways for humans to live on this planet. Within the social imperative of addressing this daunting global challenge lies the enormous economic opportunity for the innovative solutions biotechnology delivers.

"Global Biotech Week is a week-long string of activities and events across the globe that exemplifies the increasing global cooperation of ICBA members and other actors in the biotech world. The week aims to raise awareness and foster dialogue among all stakeholders on the science and the industry behind the products and processes enabled by this fantastic technology as well as on the challenges faced in ensuring these benefits reach citizens.

"The driving force behind the biotechnology industry is its focus on finding solutions to improve our everyday lives. However, the biotechnology sector faces both challenges and opportunities that cross borders and Global Biotech Week is an important part of our continued efforts to address these challenges together and contribute to an increased understanding of what we do and why we do it.

"Strong of its 26 members from 23 countries, the ICBA will continue to promote increased understanding, more efficient and effective governance, science-based regulatory systems and the right framework conditions for competitiveness and innovation to ensure faster and more equitable access to biotech products and processes for patients, farmers and consumers around the world."

