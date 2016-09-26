Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2016) - ChroMedX Corp. (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: MNLIF) (FSE: EIY2) (the "Company"), a developer of in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing (POCT) technologies is pleased to announce that it has received formal Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Pat. Application No. 15/144,073, which is a continuation of PCT/CA2015/050455 filed 20th May 2015. The allowed patent is published under publication number US2016/0245793A1 titled "Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing", and can reviewed through the link www.uspto.gov/patft/.

The main patent claims cover the HemoPalm system, the HemoPalm cartridge, and a method for using the HemoPalm system. HemoPalm is positioned to be the only hand-held POCT analyzer that combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes, with full CO-oximetry. Currently this combination is only available in bench-top analyzers that are usually found in the central laboratory. The significance of this patent is that patent protection of the HemoPalm system is now extended until 2035.

In June 2016, the Canadian version of the patent was allowed, and within the next 2 months, ChroMedX will be filing the same patent application in Europe, China, India, Japan and S. Korea. In 2014, the global market for Blood Gases & Electrolytes was estimated to be 1.5 Billion $US. The most popular POCT analyzer for measuring Blood Gases & Electrolytes cannot provide CO-oximetry. These tests are essential for the Emergency Dept., Intensive Care Units, and use by first responders.

The HemoPalm system will also be able to use capillary blood from babies, and a separate or the same cartridge will be able to measure bilirubin for detecting neonatal jaundice. A separate ChroMedX pending patent describes a Capillary Adaptor for drawing capillary blood directly from the patient to the cartridge. Competitors must first collect the blood in a separate tube, or collect arterial blood in a syringe. The collection of arterial blood is painful and puts the patients at risks of for example, nerve damage. HemoPalm can use both arterial and capillary blood.

A complete list of the Company's intellectual property can be found on the ChroMedX website at http://www.chromedx.com/intellectual-property/

About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. The devices are protected by the Company's issued US and pending international patents, dealing with blood collection, analysis and plasma/serum processing.

