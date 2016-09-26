TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RM) ("Routemaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 2,521,500 common shares in the capital of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. ("SMC") in the open market for an aggregate cost of $891,365.25.

Fred Leigh, the President and CEO of the Company, commented: "We are excited about our investment in Sulliden Mining Capital. Sulliden Mining Capital has an attractive mix of development assets and active investments which we expect will generate strong shareholder returns."

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's investment in common shares of SMC and future investments by the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Routemaster Capital Inc.

Fred Leigh

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 861-5933



