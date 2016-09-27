MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/26/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and the International EPD® System, an environmental declaration program based in Sweden, announced today a first in the aerospace industry with the publication of the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD®) for Bombardier's CS100 aircraft. The EPD®, which is based on verified Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) data, discloses information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products and, thus provides the basis for a fair comparison of products and services vis-a-vis their environmental performance.

The news was published during the 2016 World Aviation Forum hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal. This year's Forum focused on "Aviation Partnerships for Sustainable Development" and was held on the eve of ICAO's 39th Triennial Assembly being held from September 27 to October 7.

"Bombardier is delighted to announce the Environmental Product Declaration for the CS100 aircraft during ICAO's World Aviation Forum," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "ICAO is widely recognized as the leading organization pursuing unified and coordinated measures to reduce civil aviation's impact on the environment, and Bombardier is proud to be the first in the aerospace industry to release an EPD®. Sustainability is a key factor guiding our thoughts and business processes, and the C Series family of aircraft is testament to our commitment to a greener future for aviation. We thank our suppliers whose ongoing contributions are immensely valuable."

"The publication of the EPD® is another C Series aircraft program milestone that reflects Bombardier's focus on industry-leading product innovation, commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices, and determination to exceed customers' expectations," said Francois Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer and Head of Bombardier's Design Approval Organization. "Led by our Eco-Design team, our product innovation life-cycle process - from the design and manufacture of the aircraft to its end-of-life - was applied throughout the development of the C Series family of aircraft to minimize the airliners' impact on the environment."

"We are very happy to see this first EPD® registration from a company in the aerospace industry. This really shows that EPD®s are applicable for manufacturers of complex products, when they have a commitment to clear communication of environmental performance," said Elin Eriksson, Chair, EPD International AB.

The C Series aircraft consumes as little as two litres of fuel per 100 km per passenger(i). This means that over its operational lifespan, each C Series aircraft will reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions released to the atmosphere by up to 120,000 tonnes compared to other similarly-sized airliners. That is equivalent to taking more than 32,000 mid-sized cars off the road for a year. The C Series aircraft's noise signature is comparable to smaller airliners, such as regional aircraft, making it an ideal solution for urban operations and the most community-friendly aircraft in the 100- to 150-seat category.

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a widebody feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as the same pilot type rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

The International EPD® System is a program for voluntary and transparent communication of the life cycle environmental impact of goods and services. With more than 15 years of experience, and a library consisting of certified environmental product declarations from 31 countries, EPD® serves as a credible choice for B2B and B2C communication based on ISO 14025 and other international standards. The program operator of the International EPD® System is EPD International AB, registered in Sweden.

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier

(i) Equivalent to 118 miles per gallon (MPG) per passenger OR 50 kilometres per litre (km/L) per passenger

