

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that riding a moderately intense roller coaster can help to painlessly pass kidney stones.



According to a paper published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, researchers claim that riding a medium-intensity roller coaster such as the Disney theme parks' Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can help dislodge kidney stones.



Kidney stones are small mineral deposits that form in the kidney and can be very painful to pass through the urinary tract. About 300,000 Americans visit hospitals for treatment of kidney stones.



A team of urologists 3D-printed a patient's kidney and filled it with urine and three kidney stones. The simulator kidney was then strapped on to a Disney World's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster for test.



According to the results, ride in the back of the roller coaster showed best results of an average passage rate of 63.89%, while front-seat rides resulted in a far more modest passage rate of 16.67%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX