

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 28 and 29, highlighting a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic action.



At the meeting, board decided to hold its target of raising the monetary base at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion. Also, the board voted to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see August numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on year following the 0.4 percent gain in July.



Hong Kong will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth 337.77 billion HKD and exports were at 304.47 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 33.31 billion HKD.



