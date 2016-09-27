On 26 September 2016, the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, taking into account the report by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Poland concerning an extension of the implementation deadline for the part of the Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) project in the Republic of Poland, delivered a resolution to extend implementation deadline for the part of the GIPL project scheduled for the Republic of Lithuania until 31 December 2021.



AB Amber Grid will submit to the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) amendment requests of the EU Grant Agreements for the preparatory works and construction works of the GIPL project, respectively.



