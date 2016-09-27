Integrated cash management and sweep solution adds more liquidity sources with the addition of J.P. Morgan Asset Management



NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, 2016-09-27 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced the addition of J.P. Morgan Asset Management to the expanding partner network of Hazeltree LiquidityWeb™, an integrated cash management and sweep platform.



This new partnership provides a straight-through process between buy-side firms and J.P. Morgan money market funds to provide safe, liquid, and yield-enhancing opportunities. Available investment vehicles will include commercial paper, U.S. Government and U.S Treasury money market funds. The addition of these products comes at an ideal time to help hedge funds and other buy-side clients respond to the SEC's new money market fund reform rules, scheduled to take effect in October.



"J.P. Morgan always aims to support the needs of investors with comprehensive cash management capabilities, especially in light of the changing regulatory landscape," said John Donohue, Head of Global Liquidity, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This relationship with Hazeltree will provide our mutual clients a streamlined way to manage their cash and sweep functions."



"As we look to the potential for rising interest rates, we have been focused on providing our clients with integrated cash sweep capabilities that provide outstanding ease of access and selection of funds for the safe investment of unencumbered free cash, through a partner network of world-class financial institutions," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "J.P. Morgan brings a strong reputation and product portfolio to our expanding network of partners."



Instead of manual cash transfers with each counterparty, typically the most common practice today, Hazeltree LiquidityWeb provides secure, automated, rules-based "sweep" access to a wide range of liquidity products through Hazeltree's partner network, which now includes J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The products are managed to provide daily liquidity while preserving capital and maximizing yield. Its key capabilities also include single-click coordination of all trade (subscription and redemption) and settlement (wires) instructions, client configurable approval workflows and electronic signatories and automated posting of all activities to downstream destinations, including: fund administrators and internal PMS or GL applications.



Hazeltree LiquidityWeb is offered as a standalone solution or integrated into Hazeltree's award-winning treasury management platform.



About Hazeltree Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.



Sameer Shalaby, President & CEO 646.790.7250 sshalaby@hazeltree.com