

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG.L) reported operating profit before tax of 228.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 July 2016 compared to 219.9 million pounds, last year. Profit after tax from continuing operations increased to 186.3 million pounds from 174.5 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 124.3 pence compared to 116.5 pence.



Adjusted operating profit increased 4% to 233.6 million pounds, with the operating margin broadly unchanged at 34% compared to 33%. The Group said its Banking division accounted for 95% of profits in the period, with adjusted operating profit up 7% to 223.0 million pounds supported by a further reduction in impairments. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 127.0 pence compared to 119.2 pence.



Net interest income increased to 422.6 million pounds from 396.5 million pounds, last year. Non-interest income was 264.8 million pounds compared to 276.3 million pounds.



The board has proposed a 7% increase in the final dividend to 38.0 pence, resulting in full year dividend growth of 7%. The dividend will be paid on 22 November 2016 to shareholders on the register at 14 October 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX