

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi AG (AUDVF.PK) said that Stefan Knirsch, Member of the Board of Management of the company for Technical Development, is stepping down from his position with immediate effect and is leaving the company in agreement with the Supervisory Board.



The resignation of Stefan Knirsch suggests the installation of illegal software on diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests was more widely known inside the company.



Knirsch joined Audi AG in 1990. In 1996, he left the company and passed through a number of career positions in the automotive industry. He returned to Audi in May 2013 as Head of Powertrain Development. He was appointed Member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Technical Development effective as of January 1, 2016.



