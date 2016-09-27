

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks group A.G. BARR Plc. (BAG.L) Tuesday posted higher pre-tax profit for the half year, but a decline in revenues and like-for-like revenues. The company announced a 5 percent rise in its interim dividend to 3.53 pence per share.



For the first half, profit before tax rose to 21.1 million pounds from 16.9 million pounds last year. Profit before tax and exceptional items for the period totaled 17 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders increased to 16.6 million pounds or 14.31 pence per share from last year's 13.3 million pounds or 11.50 pence per share.



Total revenue for the first half slid to 125.6 million pounds from 130.3 million pounds. Like for like revenue from ongoing business declined 2.8 percent.



Looking ahead, the Group said it remains on track to deliver profit before tax and exceptionals slightly ahead of last year.



