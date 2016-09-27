Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from October 3, 2016.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1710 KOMC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1710 LAHC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1710 LFBC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1710 NBHC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1710 SBAC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1710 SEBC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1710 SHYC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1710 SWBC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1710 SWHC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1710 SHBC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1710 RIXC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1710 ALBC_1710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1710 SBSC_1710 ---------------------------------------------------------------



The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com