Wihlborgs has raised SEK 460m via Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering through a green bond issue with a two year tenor.

Nya SFF has extended bond loan no 109 through issuance of secured bonds amounting to SEK 460 million. Wihlborgs is the borrower of the whole amount. The loan will be repaid on 7 September 2018 and was issued at an effective interest rate of 3 month Stibor +0.84 percent. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Additional information about Nya SFF can be found on www.hansan.se. Hansan AB is the company's service agent. Nya SFF is co-owned by Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB, Fabege AB, Catena AB, Diös Fastigheter AB, and Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB.

We see a strong demand for the bonds of Nya SFF and are pleased to be able to increase our green financing from the capital markets, says Arvid Liepe, CFO of Wihlborgs.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value for the Company's properties totals SEK 30 billion. The annual rental value of the properties is SEK 2.3 billion.

Wihlborgs shares are quoted on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.

