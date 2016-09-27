

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported that its Portfolio income totalled 28.2 million pounds in the period from 1 April 2016 to 26 September 2016 in line with expectations. Further income of about 7.1 million pounds is expected by 30 September 2016. It remains on track to deliver a full year dividend for fiscal year 2017 of 7.55 pence per share.



Non-income cash of 12.5 million pounds was received. This compared to portfolio income of 27.1 million pounds and 0.2 million pounds of non-income cash received in the six-month period ending 30 September 2015. The increase reflected a full period of income from the investments made in the second half of 2016 as well as a contribution from the transactions which closed during the period.



The Company's cash balance was 133.9 million pounds at 26 September 2016 and the undrawn balance of its Revolving Credit Facility was 274.9 million pounds.



Ben Loomes and Phil White, Managing Partners and Co-heads of Infrastructure, 3i Investments plc, Investment Adviser to the Company, said, 'We have had a good start to the first half of FY2017, completing four investments from the pipeline that we had identified prior to raising equity. Most of the equity issue proceeds have now been deployed. Looking ahead, with interest rates remaining at all-time lows, we expect demand for infrastructure assets to remain strong across Europe as capital flows towards defensive sectors.'



The European portfolio continues to perform broadly in line with expectation, delivering planned cashflows and with the newer portfolio companies performing as expected since acquisition. The India Fund remains focused on realisations: it achieved the sale of 85% of the holding in Adani Power and received the proceeds from the sale of Ind-Barath Utkal. The India Fund now represents less than 3% of the portfolio value.



