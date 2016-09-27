

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in the three months ended August, though slightly, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the June to August period from 5.0 percent in the May to July period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable during the period.



The number of unemployed people declined to 227,100 in the three-month period to August from 228,000 in the preceding three-month period.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 58.4 percent from 58.2 percent.



