SANTA CLARITA, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) - BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB: BSRC), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today announced that it has initiated a new program for the development of a high energy anode for current and next generation lithium batteries. While this anode is an independent technology, the Company will seek synergies with the Super Cathode technology it has been developing.

BioSolar's cathode technology, which had been the primary focus of its university-led research and development efforts, exploits a new chemistry instead of conventional lithium-ion intercalation chemistries. In contrast, BioSolar's new anode technology is compatible with existing lithium-ion intercalation chemistries. There is also a possibility of consolidating with next generation energy storage systems such as lithium-air and lithium-sulfur batteries in the future, thus potentially addressing a larger window of commercialization opportunity.

BioSolar's anode is expected to be compatible with existing battery manufacturing processes, thereby enabling seamless integration and speedy adoption. The Company believes its new anode technology has the potential to reduce costs, improve range, and enable faster charging times across various markets, including electric vehicles, personal technology, and storage for renewable energy, such as solar.

"Scientists and researchers have long-chronicled the importance of complete chemistry overhaul as a means to reaching an energy storage cost of less than $100 per kilowatt-hour," said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. "By the addition of new anode development that is compatible with existing intercalation chemistries currently used by conventional lithium-ion batteries, we believe the Company is better positioned to work with the existing battery industry as well as potential partners seeking long term breakthrough battery solutions."

BioSolar has recently announced that it had entered into a new sponsored research program at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to strengthen the engineering development efforts of its battery technology. Dr. Sung-Jin Cho, Assistant Professor in the Nanoengineering Department at the university, is the lead investigator of the newly initiated sponsored research program.

