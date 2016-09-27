Gluten-Free Flour Trends the Functional Foods Market; Ingredion Set to Cash-In

HYDERABAD, India, September 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence announces the publication of their research report on the global functional flour market. The report titled "Global Functional Flour Market - Segmented by Type, Application, Source and Geography," discusses the current landscape and outlook of the said market.

The functional flour market, is projected to reach USD 861 billion by 2021, at a projected CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period (2016-2021). Functional flours are increasingly being used in the baking and ready-to-eat industry as an answer to a healthier alternative to plain flour. Functional flour may also include flours that are fortified with vitamins, herbs, and even nutraceuticals. Furthermore, functional flours claim to provide potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition such as helping in reducing the risk of certain disease.

Our report on the functional flour market is segmented as follows:

By Type Gluten-Free flours Pre-Cooked flours Fortified flours Specialty flour

By Source Cereals Legumes

By Application Bakery Ready-to-Eat products Soups and Sauces Others

By Geography Africa Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America



North America constitutes the largest market for functional flour. Due to a high consumption of breads and ready-to-eat foods in North America and Europe, these regions market up to be the largest markets for functional flour. However, a rapidly growing popularity of baked and convenience products coupled with the growing awareness of heath trends in the Asia-Pacific region has seen a spike in demand.

Some of the major players profiled in our report include:

Cargill

General Mills

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods

Ingredion

Bunge Limited

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Scoular Company

Sunopta Inc.

Parrish and Heimbecker

Maticnjak

Limagrain

