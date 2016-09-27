sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Gluten-Free Flour Trends the Functional Foods Market; Ingredion Set to Cash-In

HYDERABAD, India, September 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence announces the publication of their research report on the global functional flour market. The report titled "Global Functional Flour Market - Segmented by Type, Application, Source and Geography," discusses the current landscape and outlook of the said market.

The functional flour market, is projected to reach USD 861 billion by 2021, at a projected CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period (2016-2021). Functional flours are increasingly being used in the baking and ready-to-eat industry as an answer to a healthier alternative to plain flour. Functional flour may also include flours that are fortified with vitamins, herbs, and even nutraceuticals. Furthermore, functional flours claim to provide potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition such as helping in reducing the risk of certain disease.

Our report on the functional flour market is segmented as follows:

  • By Type
    • Gluten-Free flours
    • Pre-Cooked flours
    • Fortified flours
    • Specialty flour
  • By Source
    • Cereals
    • Legumes
  • By Application
    • Bakery
    • Ready-to-Eat products
    • Soups and Sauces
    • Others
  • By Geography
    • Africa
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America

North America constitutes the largest market for functional flour. Due to a high consumption of breads and ready-to-eat foods in North America and Europe, these regions market up to be the largest markets for functional flour. However, a rapidly growing popularity of baked and convenience products coupled with the growing awareness of heath trends in the Asia-Pacific region has seen a spike in demand.

Some of the major players profiled in our report include:

  • Cargill
  • General Mills
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Associated British Foods
  • Ingredion
  • Bunge Limited
  • Agrana Beteiligungs-AG
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Scoular Company
  • Sunopta Inc.
  • Parrish and Heimbecker
  • Maticnjak
  • Limagrain

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm. Our focus is to provide research insights to facilitate business success. Our research expertise covers niche segments under Agriculture, Healthcare, ICT, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Logistics, Electronics and Automotive, among others. We believe in data, and we provide solutions through it. Optimum solutions and goal-oriented strategies define our endeavors and make us the preferred choice for clients.

For information regarding permissions and sales, please contact: info@mordorintelligence.com


Media Contact:
Madan Gopal
AVP - Marketing & Strategy
Email: madan@mordorintelligence.com
Direct Line: +1 617-765-2493


