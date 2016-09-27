The Nykredit Group will conduct an auction on Thursday, 29 September 2016.



The terms for the auction including the ISIN of the bond offered, the amount offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendix 1.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



APPENDIX 1: AUCTION TERMS



Bond offered, amount offered and auction schedule



ISIN Capital Bond Interest Maturity Curren Trigge LCR centre type rate date cy r level spread -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK000950 SDO (H) 3M Cita 0.60% 01.07.20 DKK RF 1b 5216 + 17 interest rate spread --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Auction date Settlement times Offering Cut-off Allotment (million) 29/09/2016 10:30 10:40 1.000,00



Credit rating The bond rating appears from nykredit.com/ir.



Bids Bids at the auction must be made in terms of amount and price. Bids must be made correct to three decimal places and in multiples of DKK 100,000. More than one bid may be made in the same ISIN.



Type of auction The auction will be conducted through Nasdaq Copenhagen. The participants are stockbrokers and investors with access to the auction submarket at Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Allotment Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.



All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Value date The value date of all trades executed at the auction will be 3 October 2016.



Auction submarket Nasdaq Copenhagen: 136 - CPH Auctions



Reservations regarding auctions through the auction submarket If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Nykredit Realkredit A/S from conducting an auction through Nasdaq Copenhagen's auction submarket, a stock exchange announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.



Other terms Nykredit Realkredit A/S reserves the right not to sell the full offering announced.



