sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.09.2016 | 11:10
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, September 27

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/09/2016) of £45.78m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/09/2016) of £35m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/09/2016 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*211.48p16550000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*208.48p
Ordinary share price199.00p
Discount to NAV(5.90)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share126.79p8500000
ZDP share price134.50p
Premium to NAV6.08%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2015 to 23/09/2016

Name of company% of portfolio
1Avesco Group Plc Ordinary 10p4.53
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary3.65
3Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p2.64
4Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.47
5Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.32
6Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p2.29
7McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.24
8Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.23
9Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.09
10GLI Finance Ltd2.07
11Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.05
12Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.01
13Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.91
14Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.89
15Hansard Global Plc Ordinary 0.5p1.86
16Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.85
17Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p1.80
18Acal Plc Ordinary 5p1.79
19Town Centre Securities Plc REIT 25p1.74
20StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p1.73

© 2016 PR Newswire