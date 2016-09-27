CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, September 27
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/09/2016) of £45.78m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/09/2016) of £35m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/09/2016 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|211.48p
|16550000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|208.48p
|Ordinary share price
|199.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(5.90)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|126.79p
|8500000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|6.08%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2015 to 23/09/2016
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Avesco Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|4.53
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|3.65
|3
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.64
|4
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.47
|5
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.32
|6
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|2.29
|7
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.24
|8
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.23
|9
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.09
|10
|GLI Finance Ltd
|2.07
|11
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.05
|12
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.01
|13
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.91
|14
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.89
|15
|Hansard Global Plc Ordinary 0.5p
|1.86
|16
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.85
|17
|Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p
|1.80
|18
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.79
|19
|Town Centre Securities Plc REIT 25p
|1.74
|20
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.73