

WisdomTree Issuer plc - 26-September-16 Daily Fund Prices



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,024,841.72 10.0276



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,018,241.37 13.5091



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 500000 USD 7,615,533.89 15.2311



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/09/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 125000 USD 1,267,050.45 10.1364



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1300000 USD 13,177,633.04 10.1366



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 31,888,242.71 11.3684



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 1600 CHF 22,246.65 13.9042



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 991,866.54 13.97



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 683,627.31 9.7647



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/09/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4760000 USD 69,058,542.93 14.5081



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 48,329,292.79 14.9626



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,097,333.96 13.2209



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,119,030.28 15.5421



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 71000 EUR 971,008.49 13.6762



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/09/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 18,572,736.51 8.8442



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,070,196.98 15.2863



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,061,859.82 16.4949



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2300000 EUR 27,608,481.67 12.0037



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,215,386.52 14.6472



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 1,884,185.25 12.478



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,280,149.56 8.5338



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 7,378,101.73 16.3594



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/09/2016 IE00BVXC4854 1800000 USD 22,422,059.67 12.4567



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 560000 GBP 2,991,009.12 5.3411



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 1950000 USD 35,216,351.99 18.0597



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/09/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 65000 USD 1,060,860.70 16.3209



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/09/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 585000 USD 10,454,283.52 17.8706



