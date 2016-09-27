Research and Markets - Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Grow 7.21% - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials & CoorsTek

DUBLIN, September 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Ceramics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global advanced ceramics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2016-2020.



Development of advanced ceramic coatings will be a key trend for market growth. Aluminium oxide, titanium oxide, and zirconium oxide are commonly used as ceramic coatings and for producing ceramic-on-metal medical components. In addition, many manufacturers have shifted toward advanced glass ceramic coatings based on silicon dioxide. The use of ceramics in these applications is likely to increase due to the emergence of newer ceramic coating techniques, such as titanium, among medical component manufacturers.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be improved antenna performance by advanced ceramics. Antennas made of copper tracks are used on a small ceramic cylinder and are laser trimmed for obtaining extreme frequency response. These antennas are normally used in Global Positioning System (GPS) applications. In the US, E-911 legislation mandates the use of these antennas in mobile phone handsets and this aids emergency services to respond more efficiently during distress calls.

Further, the report states that technical ceramics cannot be reused or recycled in the same application. Due to the long lifespan and mechanical and optical properties of technical ceramics, the different composites that are used in various end-use industries face the issue of recyclability and repairability. This is a major challenge for the global technical ceramics market. Further, internal wear and tear and cracks in ceramic structures are hard to find. Therefore, skilled personnel and sophisticated equipment are often required to find such anomalies; this incurs significant investments to the end users. However, advances in technologies in terms of equipment that detect flaws in technical ceramics can foster the market over the forecast period.

Key vendors:



CeramTec

Ceradyne

CoorsTek

Morgan advanced materials

Kyocera



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

PART 09: Market segmentation by geography

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

PART 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6zbm3/global_advanced

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716