GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 27 September 2016 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the release of awards to participants of the:

GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan 2012:

13,992 ordinary shares (nil cost)

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 11,833,508 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,714,270,122.