WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, September 27

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 27 September 2016 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the release of awards to participants of the:

GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan 2012:

13,992 ordinary shares (nil cost)

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 11,833,508 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,714,270,122.


