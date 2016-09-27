sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,077 Euro		-0,056
-0,22 %
WKN: 879511 ISIN: US9286623031 Ticker-Symbol: VOW4 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart