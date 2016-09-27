BUMA, one of Indonesia's leading mining operators, has decided to invest in 266 Scania trucks over the next five years, at a value of approximately USD 30 million. The order includes parts and maintenance contracts and will be delivered by Scania's partner United Tractors.

In the face of tough competition from other manufacturers, Scania was chosen as the supplier of transport solutions to Indonesian mining operator BUMA. The order comprises 266 trucks, plus parts and services on site over the next five years and is worth approximately USD 30 million.

"This is a perfect fit for our 'tailor-made for application' approach," says Björn Winblad, Head of Scania Mining. "By utilising our experience from lean production and continuous improvement, we intend to help BUMA to improve its mining operations across Indonesia."

Scania has worked with continuous improvements in its own business for decades, and is now drawing on that experience to offer its know-how to customers within application areas such as mining and forestry.

The order includes Scania P 410 8x4 and R 580 6x4 models. The vehicles and services will be delivered by United Tractors, Scania's partner in Indonesia. In August 2016, the first 14 vehicles were delivered, and another 86 vehicles will be delivered in 2016.

BUMA (PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama) was established in 1998 and provides services to Indonesian coal producers across all production stages, including geology and planning, overburden removal, coal mining, coal hauling and reclamation and rehabilitation. The company has some 11,000 employees and operates more than 3,000 heavy vehicles.

United Tractors is the leading and the largest distributor of heavy equipment in Indonesia, providing products from world-renowned brands, including Scania. United Tractors' distribution network includes 19 branch offices, 22 site support offices and 11 representative offices in 22 provinces across the country. The company has played an active role in the Indonesian mining industry for many years by delivering top-tier products and services to its customers.

