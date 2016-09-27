

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced its Board has approved the promotion of Patricia (Tricia) Stitzel to be its President and Chief Operating Officer effective October 1. Stitzel, the company's Group President, Americas since 2014, has been with Tupperware for almost 20 years.



Simon Hemus, the company's current President and Chief Operating Officer, will become Vice Chairman of Tupperware Brands. In the new position, he will lead the Horizons project, which involves executing the company's geographic footprint expansion and market penetration strategies.



