

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced a new clinical collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo or nivolumab with Nektar's investigational medicine, NKTR-214, as a potential combination treatment regimen in five tumor types and seven potential indications.



Opdivo is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor designed to overcome immune suppression. NKTR-214 is an investigational immuno-stimulatory therapy designed to expand specific cancer-fighting T cells and natural killer (NK) cells directly in the tumor micro-environment and increase expression of PD-1 on these immune cells.



The Phase 1/2 clinical trials will evaluate the potential for the combination of Opdivo and NKTR-214 to show improved and sustained efficacy and tolerability above the current standard of care in melanoma, kidney, colorectal, bladder and non-small cell lung cancer patients. An initial dose-escalation trial is underway with Opdivo and NKTR-214.



Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar will equally share costs of the combined therapy trials. Nektar will maintain its global commercial rights to NKTR-214.



