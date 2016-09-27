

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British retailers expect sales volume to increase next month after falling in September, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



A balance of -8 percent said retail sales declined in September, in contrast to the expected balance of +3 percent and August's +9 percent.



Nonetheless, sales are forecast to increase next month. About 27 percent of respondents expect sales volumes to increase next month, with 20 percent forecasting a decrease, giving a balance of +7 percent.



Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said, 'September is normally an important month for retailers and it's encouraging to see that sales of clothing, DIY goods and hardware are above seasonal norms.'



The volume of orders placed upon suppliers fell for a sixth consecutive month, disappointing expectations of a rebound in order growth.



A balance of -8 percent said they placed fewer orders with suppliers but about net 7 percent forecast orders to increase.



Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics, said the survey suggests that the recent strength in retail sales growth won't last for much longer. But the survey hasn't been an especially good guide of retail sales, so may well be overstating the extent of any slowdown.



