

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open Tuesday's session higher, following the first debate before the November 8 election between the U.S. Presidential candidates Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. A CNN/ORC poll of viewers showed that Hillary had won the 90 minute debate. Asian stocks were mixed, and European majors are mostly down. The market is looking for the Redbook data and the Markit Services PMI Flash to be released on the day.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are up 17 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 3 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are advancing 7 points.



Stocks moved to the downside during trading on Monday and the major averages ended the day in a negative territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back further off the record closing high set last Thursday.



On the economic front, the S&P/Case-Shiller 20 city home price index for July is expected at 9.00 am ET. Economists are looking for 0.1 percent growth, after three straight months of declines.



Markit's flash U.S. Services PMI data for September will be released at 9.45 am ET. The index that provides a better understanding of business conditions and valuable information about the economic backdrop of various markets was 50.9 in the prior month.



The consumer confidence index, compiled by the Conference board, is expected at 10.00 ET. The market consensus is at 98.9, down from 101.1 in the previous month.



The Richmond Federal Reserve's manufacturing Index for September is expected to be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 50.9.



At 11.15 am ET, Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Stanley Fischer will give a speech at the Howard University Economic Convocation in Washington, D.C.



The Treasury is due to release the results of its auction of 5-year notes at 1 pm ET.



In major corporate news, Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced that the Phase 3 Kyprolis clarion study in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients did not meet the primary endpoint of superiority in progression-free survival.



Oracle (ORCL) has received the final antitrust clearance from Department of Justice for the acquisition of NetSuite Inc. (N). The all-cash tender offer for NetSuite at $109.00 per share, set to expire on October 6, 2016.



Asian stocks recouped early losses to end mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 17.74 points or 0.60 percent to 2,998.17 ahead of the week-long National Day holidays starting on October 1. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 253.98 points or 1.09 percent at 23571.90.



The Nikkei average ended the session up 139.37 points or 0.84 percent at 16,683.93. The broader Topix index closed 1.0 percent higher at 1,349.22.



Australian shares closed off their day's lows as investors looked ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting scheduled next week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished down 25.50 points or 0.47 percent at 5,405.90 after losing as much as 1.1 percent earlier in the session. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 25.40 points or 0.46 percent to 5,493.70.



European shares are trading mostly down amid a pullback in the banking space, With Deutsche Bank (DB) sinking to a new low amid doubts concerning its financial strength.



Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 0.57 percent, the German DAX is losing 0.87 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 0.26 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 0.27 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.55 percent.



