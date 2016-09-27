Global Elevators Market is Expected to Rise up to US$330.45 bn by 2023; Global Industry Analysis, Revenue, Share, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, September 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The competitive landscape of theglobal elevators marketis highly organized and consolidated, with the top five vendors accounting for a share of over 75% of the overall market in 2015, observes a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The dominance of these top vendors, including KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, Schindler Holding Ltd., and Fujitec Co. Ltd. can be attributed to their widespread global presence and vast funds directed towards technological advancements. Presence in the highly potential smart elevators sector is also enabling these companies to maintain their top positions in the global market.

"In the next few years, top players in the market are expected to lay more focus on emerging economies, which, owing to the high rate of development of their construction sectors, are expected to be the most promising investment locations for the elevators industry," states a TMR analyst. TMR estimates that the global elevators market will expand at a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2023. Expanding at this pace, the market, which held an opportunity of US$181.50 bn in 2015, is expected to rise to US$330.45 bn by 2023. The market is expected to exhibit a 6.3% CAGR in terms of volume over the same period.

Smart Elevators to be Most Promising Product Variety

Of the two key varieties of elevators presently in the market: conventional elevators and smart elevators, the segment of conventional elevators leads with a substantial margin. The segment held a nearly 75% share in terms of volume and a nearly 80% share in terms of volume of the global market in 2015. However, owing to the energy efficiency, enhanced security, wireless connectivity, and other technologically advanced features of smart elevators, their share in the global market is expected to see a sizeable rise by 2023. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific, which accounted for a dominant 34% revenue and 50% volume share in the global market in 2015, is also expected to remain the dominant regional market in the next few years.

Rising Popularity of Green Buildings to Facilitate Demand for Energy-efficient Elevators

Owing to the rising awareness regarding the harmful environmental impact of the vast amount of greenhouse gas emission and energy and resource consumption associated with the construction industry, the demand for green construction has gained more prominence lately. The rising numbers of green construction projects, which utilize natural resources efficiently and thereby lower impact on the environment as well as utility bills, is a key factor that will drive the increased demand for energy-efficient elevators globally. The global elevators market, which is chiefly driven by rising urbanization and the burgeoning construction industry in developing economies, will thus see a major shift from conventional to smart, energy-efficient elevators in the near future.

Stringent Maintenance Requirements and Safety Standards Hamper Market Growth

The global market for elevators is restrained to a certain extent owing to the overemphasis on regulatory measures and associated approvals that are required from a number of government agencies. A large number of government regulations and policies that govern the safety standards of elevators compel elevator manufacturers to adhere by strict standards and certifications, a factor that has emerged as a challenge to the growth of the elevators market. Additionally, strict government legislations pertaining to the import and export of heavy equipment are also hindering the growth prospects of the elevators market globally.

This review of the market is based on a recent market research report by TMR titled "Elevators Market (By Type - Smart Elevators and Conventional Elevators, By Application - Commercial, Hotels, Retail, Residential, Transportation, Hospitals, Parking Building and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2016 - 2023."

For this study, the global elevators market is segmented as follows:

Global Elevators Market, by Type:

Smart Elevators

Conventional Elevators

Global Elevators Market, by Application:

Commercial

Hotels

Retail

Residential

Transportation

Hospitals

Parking Building

Others

Global Elevators Market, by Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

