Qatar's Leading Platform for Arabian Fashion Attracts Region's Brightest Stars

Count down for 10th Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition begins

With just over one month to go before the start of the 10th edition of Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition (Heya), Qatar's leading platform for contemporary Arabian, Indian, Turkish and Moroccan fashion creations, organizers report that exhibition spaces were quickly snapped up. Over 230 customised boutiques and the best Gulf designers are set to showcase their collections to more than 15,000 visitors from 26th - 30th October at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Attracting some of the biggest names in Arabian fashion, designers taking part in this year's edition of Heya include Debaj Collection, M.J, Signature Bay Al Motahajiba from Qatar; Ms. Sahar Al Homoud and Ms. Maali Al Saleh from Kuwait; Ghadfa, Butterfly and Ms. Najla Al Rajeh from Jolie Design from Saudi Arabia; Ms. Hessa Al Falasi, Ms. Fatima Al Mazmi and Anaya from United Arab Emirates; Naseem Alandalos from Bahrain and Bokan from Turkey, amongst many more up-and-coming designers, fashion enthusiasts and industry experts.

Ms. Jawaher Alkuwari, Head of Advisory Committee in Design Creationz said, "We are delighted to see interest in Heya growing year on year to attract the region's most prominent names in fashion. The event supports both established as well as up-and-coming local and Khaliji designers, providing a platform to connect with potential clients and partners and get their work noticed and appreciated. With over 5700 sqm of exhibition space and an exciting agenda of daily fashion shows, hands-on workshops and forums, Heya is fast becoming the region's must attend fashion event. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors to what is set to be the best edition to date. Come and experience Heya for yourself."

The ladies-only event is organised by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA)and Design Creationz. Since it was launched in 2007, Heya showcases abayas, kaftans, jalabiyas and scarves, just recently added leather goods such as bags, belts and shoes. Appealing to designers and visitors alike, the trendsetting exhibition also supports Qatar's business and tourism plans while developing the country's growing exhibition and conference sector.

About Heya

Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition (Heya) is Qatar's biggest platform for contemporary Arabian fashion creations. Launched in 2007, it has grown to attract exhibitors from across the GCC and beyond to showcase the very best Gulf-designed clothes and accessories. There are a host of events and initiatives to support and promote established and up-and-coming local and Khaliji designers, female entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts including daily fashion shows, hands-on workshops and fashion forums led by industry experts.



Organized by Qatar Tourism Authority and delivered by Design Creationz, Heya forms part of Qatar's business and tourism plans while developing the country's growing exhibition and conference sector. http://www.heya.qa

About Design Creationz

Design Creationz is an event management and marketing company based in Qatar. It was formed with a dual mandate to showcase female entrepreneurship in Qatar and the region and act as a catalyst for businesses both locally and internationally. http://www.dczqtr.com

Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) & Heya

Heya forms part of QTA's commitment to deliver business tourism events which support the country's innovators and entrepreneurs and simultaneously promote Qatar as a business and tourist destination. Qatar's tourism strategy aims to triple the number of business events of this nature by 2030, thereby contributing at least half of the country's revenue. Exhibitions like Heya play a vital role in contributing to this rapidly growing sector, particularly since the Islamic fashion market is projected to be worth $327 billion by 2020.